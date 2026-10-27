Vandenberg Space Force Base breaks record for number of annual launches

A record-setting rocket launch took place from the Central Coast Tuesday morning.

A Falcon 9 rocket left Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:25 a.m., carrying 27 Starlink communications satellites into orbit. It was the 72nd flight of the year from Vandenberg, setting an all-time record for rocket and missile launches from the base in one year.

The increased number of missions has put SpaceX and the Air Force at odds with the State Coastal Commission. The state agency has sought more review of the environmental impacts of the increased number of flights. The Air Force and the company contend that the state agency lacks authority to regulate launches at the federal facility.