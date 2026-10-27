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Vandenberg Space Force Base breaks record for number of annual launches

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 27, 2026 at 3:55 PM PDT
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday morning. It broke the all time annual record for rocket and missile launches from the base.
SpaceX
A Falcon 9 rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday morning. It broke the base's annual record for rocket and missile launches.

The 72nd launch of the year was on Tuesday.

A record-setting rocket launch took place from the Central Coast Tuesday morning.

A Falcon 9 rocket left Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:25 a.m., carrying 27 Starlink communications satellites into orbit. It was the 72nd flight of the year from Vandenberg, setting an all-time record for rocket and missile launches from the base in one year.

The increased number of missions has put SpaceX and the Air Force at odds with the State Coastal Commission. The state agency has sought more review of the environmental impacts of the increased number of flights. The Air Force and the company contend that the state agency lacks authority to regulate launches at the federal facility.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco