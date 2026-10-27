NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Four injured in traffic collision involving bus in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 27, 2026 at 8:54 PM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

The accident involved an SUV and an MTD bus.

Four bus passengers were injured after an SUV clipped an MTD bus in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Police say the bus was traveling eastbound on Cliff Drive just after 8 Tuesday morning when the SUV turned eastbound onto the street. Investigators say it clipped the side view mirror of the bus, causing the bus driver to break abruptly to avoid a collision.

As a result of the sudden braking, four bus passengers suffered what police are describing as minor injuries. Three were taken to Cottage Hospital for evaluation.The occupants of the SUV were unhurt.

Traffic investigators are looking into what led to the accident.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsmtdbus accident
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco