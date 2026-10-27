Four injured in traffic collision involving bus in Santa Barbara

Four bus passengers were injured after an SUV clipped an MTD bus in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Police say the bus was traveling eastbound on Cliff Drive just after 8 Tuesday morning when the SUV turned eastbound onto the street. Investigators say it clipped the side view mirror of the bus, causing the bus driver to break abruptly to avoid a collision.

As a result of the sudden braking, four bus passengers suffered what police are describing as minor injuries. Three were taken to Cottage Hospital for evaluation.The occupants of the SUV were unhurt.

Traffic investigators are looking into what led to the accident.