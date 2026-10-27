Authorities release name of man fatally injured in Camarillo parking lot incident

New details have been released about the death of a man prosecutors say was intentionally struck and killed in a Camarillo parking lot.

It happened on October 20th at a Costco store that was still under construction. Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say Nicholas Lang was painting stripes in the parking lot when he was struck by a car. He later died at a hospital.

Prosecutors say they arrested Abba Bryski of Agoura Hills at the scene.

The 35-year-old man is facing a murder charge, as well as resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer. Bryski hasn’t entered pleas to the charges yet.