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California Coast News

Authorities release name of man fatally injured in Camarillo parking lot incident

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 27, 2026 at 3:52 PM PDT
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Nicholas Lang was painting stripes in the parking lot of a new store still under construction. Investigators arrested the driver of the car that struck Lang.

New details have been released about the death of a man prosecutors say was intentionally struck and killed in a Camarillo parking lot.

It happened on October 20th at a Costco store that was still under construction. Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say Nicholas Lang was painting stripes in the parking lot when he was struck by a car. He later died at a hospital.

Prosecutors say they arrested Abba Bryski of Agoura Hills at the scene.

The 35-year-old man is facing a murder charge, as well as resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer. Bryski hasn’t entered pleas to the charges yet.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco