New concern about a surge of mosquitoes and West Nile in the Tri-Counties

The season's first significant storm brought much-needed rain to the Central and South Coasts, but it also raised new concerns about disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Standing water can give mosquito eggs a place to hatch. They grow to adulthood within one week. Environmental and public health officials urge you to eliminate standing water in buckets, planters, tarps, and other areas around your home.

California is seeing its largest surge in human West Nile Virus cases in five years. There have been more than 450 confirmed cases and 29 deaths.

In the Tri-Counties, San Luis Obispo County has one human case. The virus has been detected in multiple mosquitoes in Ventura County.

In addition, researchers found an invasive mosquito capable of spreading diseases like Zika virus and yellow fever in more than half a dozen Ventura County communities.