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California Coast News

New concern about a surge of mosquitoes and West Nile in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 26, 2026 at 3:46 PM PDT
The invasive (Non-native) Aedes aegypti mosquitoes which are aggrestive biters during the day and night have been found in more than a dozen Ventura County communities since first being spotted in Simi Valley in 2020.
Ventura County Resource Management Agency
The invasive (Non-native) Aedes aegypti mosquitoes which are aggrestive biters during the day and night have been found in more than a dozen Ventura County communities since first being spotted in Simi Valley in 2020.

Environmental and public health officials say recent rainfall could create new mosquito breeding sites.

The season's first significant storm brought much-needed rain to the Central and South Coasts, but it also raised new concerns about disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Standing water can give mosquito eggs a place to hatch. They grow to adulthood within one week. Environmental and public health officials urge you to eliminate standing water in buckets, planters, tarps, and other areas around your home.

California is seeing its largest surge in human West Nile Virus cases in five years. There have been more than 450 confirmed cases and 29 deaths.

In the Tri-Counties, San Luis Obispo County has one human case. The virus has been detected in multiple mosquitoes in Ventura County.

In addition, researchers found an invasive mosquito capable of spreading diseases like Zika virus and yellow fever in more than half a dozen Ventura County communities.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsmosquitowest nike virus
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco