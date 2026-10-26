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California Coast News

Coastal flooding threat for Tri-Counties beaches this week

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 26, 2026 at 3:43 PM PDT
Surf crashing onto a section of the Pacific Coast Highway just northwest of Sycamore Cove Beach in Ventura County.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Surf crashing onto a section of the Pacific Coast Highway just northwest of Sycamore Cove Beach in Ventura County.

Waves of up to seven feet are possible. Beach erosion is also possible.

Beaches on the Central and South Coast face coastal flooding risk over the next few days.

Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo County beaches could see waves of up to seven feet through Thursday. High tides could be a foot to a foot and a half above astronomical projections.

Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the region.

It means there could be significant beach erosion. Some coastal walkways, bike paths, and parking lots could also be flooded.

While beach conditions are concerning in the Tri-Counties, some coastal areas in Los Angeles and Orange County are seeing near-record-to-record sea levels, with an even greater threat of coastal flooding.

The Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the Tri-Counties through Thursday, but meteorologists say it could be extended.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco