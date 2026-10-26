Coastal flooding threat for Tri-Counties beaches this week

Beaches on the Central and South Coast face coastal flooding risk over the next few days.

Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo County beaches could see waves of up to seven feet through Thursday. High tides could be a foot to a foot and a half above astronomical projections.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the region.

It means there could be significant beach erosion. Some coastal walkways, bike paths, and parking lots could also be flooded.

While beach conditions are concerning in the Tri-Counties, some coastal areas in Los Angeles and Orange County are seeing near-record-to-record sea levels, with an even greater threat of coastal flooding.

The Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the Tri-Counties through Thursday, but meteorologists say it could be extended.