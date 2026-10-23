Disabled high school student reported injured in an incident with ICE on the Central Coast

Political and immigrant rights leaders are condemning an incident on the Central Coast involving ICE agents, which they say left a disabled high school student injured.

The incident happened Wednesday morning, near Santa Maria High School. Officials with the One805 Undocufund organization say the student was walking to school when he was tackled by ICE agents, detained in a vehicle, and questioned about his legal status. The student has limited verbal communication skills.

He was released, and he finished walking to school. But he had suffered a broken wrist and had other bruises and cuts. The high school called an ambulance, and paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment.

Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara issued a statement about the incident, calling it disturbing and outrageous.

ICE didn’t respond to a request from KCLU News for information about the incident