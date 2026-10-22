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California Coast News

After a decades-long search for a site, Summerland is getting a new fire station

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 22, 2026 at 4:42 PM PDT
A historic building on the 2300 block of Lillie Avenue in Summerland will be renovated and turned into a replacement for a more than 100-year-old fire house in the community.
Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department
A historic building on the 2300 block of Lillie Avenue in Summerland will be renovated and turned into a replacement for a more than 100-year-old fire house in the community.

A historic building less than a block from the existing fire station will be renovated to serve as the new fire station.

A more-than-two-decade-old effort to find a new home for a fire station in Summerland is finally complete.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District has been searching for a new location to replace its more-than-100-year-old fire station on Lillie Avenue. The existing station is small and outdated, and because it's right off Highway 101, it has no room to expand.

After looking around the community, the fire district found a solution in a building less than a block away, also on Lillie Avenue. The department will retrofit the two-story building to preserve its historic, small two-story style.

Because the two buildings are so close together, it won’t affect the department’s emergency response capabilities in Summerland. The fire department has two stations: one in Summerland and one in Carpinteria.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newssummerlandcarpinteriafire station
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco