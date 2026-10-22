After a decades-long search for a site, Summerland is getting a new fire station

A more-than-two-decade-old effort to find a new home for a fire station in Summerland is finally complete.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District has been searching for a new location to replace its more-than-100-year-old fire station on Lillie Avenue. The existing station is small and outdated, and because it's right off Highway 101, it has no room to expand.

After looking around the community, the fire district found a solution in a building less than a block away, also on Lillie Avenue. The department will retrofit the two-story building to preserve its historic, small two-story style.

Because the two buildings are so close together, it won’t affect the department’s emergency response capabilities in Summerland. The fire department has two stations: one in Summerland and one in Carpinteria.