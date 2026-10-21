Financial aid program for students who do community service expands to UC Santa Barbara

A program that helps college students with tuition and living expenses in exchange for community service is expanding across the Tri-Counties.

UC Santa Barbara is one of seven campuses joining the California College Corps program. Cal Poly San Luis Obispo runs it, and it's offered at more than 40 campuses statewide.

Participating students receive a $10,000 stipend to help cover educational and living expenses in exchange for 450 hours of community service. Part-time students can take part in a scaled-down version of the program.

UCSB is getting a three-year grant to fund the project through 2029.

Students in the program work with community groups and public agencies on projects like mentoring students and helping feed the hungry.