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California Coast News

Detectives arrest driver after man is struck and fatally injured at a Camarillo gas station

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 21, 2026 at 6:31 PM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators say they are looking at it as a possible homicide.

Detectives are trying to unravel what led to a bizarre incident at a Camarillo gas station, which they are investigating as a murder.

It happened at around 8:30 Tuesday night. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the parking lot of a Costco store under construction on West Ventura Boulevard because, by reports, a man had been hit by a car. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The 28-year-old man isn’t being identified, but he was from Modesto,

Witnesses directed deputies to a man believed to be the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident, which happened near the store’s gas station area.
While the new store hasn’t opened yet, the gas pumps are open. After questioning him, detectives say they arrested Abba Bryski of Agoura Hills on a murder charge.

Investigators aren’t saying what they think happened. They say they are looking for witnesses to the incident.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newscamarillohomicide
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco