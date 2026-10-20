Camarillo couple found dead in home

What started as a welfare check by Ventura County Sheriff's deputies on a Camarillo couple ended with the discovery of the husband and wife's bodies.

Family members, unable to reach the couple, called 911. Deputies went to their Tahquitz Court home Monday night. They found the bodies of the 91-year-old woman and the 79-year-old man.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under investigation, but deputies recovered a gun from the scene.

Investigators say they don't think anyone else was involved in the deaths, and that there is no danger to the public.