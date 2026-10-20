NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Camarillo couple found dead in home

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 20, 2026 at 5:18 PM PDT
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
91-year-old woman, 79-year-old man found dead in their home. A gun was found at the scene.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene by family members who couldn't reach the couple.

What started as a welfare check by Ventura County Sheriff's deputies on a Camarillo couple ended with the discovery of the husband and wife's bodies.

Family members, unable to reach the couple, called 911. Deputies went to their Tahquitz Court home Monday night. They found the bodies of the 91-year-old woman and the 79-year-old man.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under investigation, but deputies recovered a gun from the scene.

Investigators say they don't think anyone else was involved in the deaths, and that there is no danger to the public.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newscamarillo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco