Actor Andrew Garfield to be honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Two-time Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield will be honored at next year's Santa Barbara International Film Festival . Garfield will receive the festival’s Maltin Modern Master Award on February 6 at the Arlington Theater.

Past recipients include Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, and Clint Eastwood.

Garfield has starred in Spiderman and Silence. He won a Tony Award for his role in the Broadway revival of Angels in America. He'll co-star with Jude Law in the upcoming series Wild Things, about legendary Las Vegas performers Siegfried & Roy.