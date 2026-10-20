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Actor Andrew Garfield to be honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 20, 2026 at 4:16 PM PDT
Actor Andrew Garfield will receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Maltin Modern Master Award February 6.
Maarten De Boer
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Contour RA
Actor Andrew Garfield will receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Maltin Modern Master Award February 6.

The two-time Academy Award nominee will receive the festival's Malton Modern Master Award on February 6.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield will be honored at next year's Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Garfield will receive the festival’s Maltin Modern Master Award on February 6 at the Arlington Theater.

Past recipients include Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, and Clint Eastwood.

Garfield has starred in Spiderman and Silence. He won a Tony Award for his role in the Broadway revival of Angels in America. He'll co-star with Jude Law in the upcoming series Wild Things, about legendary Las Vegas performers Siegfried & Roy.
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california coast newscal coast newssbiffsanta barbara international film festival
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco