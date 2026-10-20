Actor Andrew Garfield to be honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
The two-time Academy Award nominee will receive the festival's Malton Modern Master Award on February 6.
Two-time Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield will be honored at next year's Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Garfield will receive the festival’s Maltin Modern Master Award on February 6 at the Arlington Theater.
Past recipients include Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, and Clint Eastwood.
Garfield has starred in Spiderman and Silence. He won a Tony Award for his role in the Broadway revival of Angels in America. He'll co-star with Jude Law in the upcoming series Wild Things, about legendary Las Vegas performers Siegfried & Roy.