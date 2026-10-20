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California Coast News

A storm could drop more than an inch of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 20, 2026 at 4:39 PM PDT
KCLU

Some of the heaviest rainfall could be in Santa Barbara County.

A fast-moving storm could bring a half inch to an inch and a half of rain to the Tri-Counties.

The storm is predicted to arrive Wednesday afternoon and move through the region by Thursday evening.

A low-pressure system west of San Luis Obispo will generate the rainfall as it moves east. A flood watch is in effect for much of central and southern Santa Barbara County. Minor street flooding is possible, along with debris flows in areas recently burned by brush fires.

Rainfall totals could top an inch in coastal areas like Ventura and Santa Barbara.

Some mountain spots could get more than two inches of rain. There’s also a 30-40% chance of thunderstorms.

It’s expected to be sunny and warmer Friday through the weekend, with mild Santa Ana winds predicted.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsrainfall totalsstorm system
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco