Hundreds of Ventura Superior Court workers plan a one-day strike for Tuesday

The union representing more than 200 Ventura Superior Court workers has a strike planned for Tuesday. Ventura Court officials say that, in the face of what’s expected to be a one-day strike, they will be open with limited operations.

People summoned for jury duty should report as instructed. Those with court hearings set for Tuesday are told to check the online court schedule, as some matters are being rescheduled.

The focus will be on keeping time-sensitive court proceedings on the calendar, such as restraining orders, cases involving children, and other emergency matters.

The court clerk’s offices will be closed, but people can still file online or use courthouse drop boxes for hard-copy paperwork.

The union, SEIU 721, is seeking higher wages and changes in working conditions. It’s accused the court of unfair labor practices.

Court officials say they’ve been negotiating with the union and that the charges of unfair labor practices are false.