Inferno! Sandy Fire threatens thousands of homes in Ventura County

KCLU provided live, on scene coverage of a wildfire which threatened tens of thousands of homes in Ventura County. Our first priority was getting information out to listeners.

Lance Orozco / KCLU The Sandy Fire destroyed a home in Simi Valley on May 18, 2026.

I provided coverage from the field, while our anchors filed in the blanks on evacuations. We aired more than 30 live reports during a two day period, until the danger to the community eased. We were on the front lines with firefighters, even getting hit with a water drop at one point.