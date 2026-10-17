Inferno! Sandy Fire threatens thousands of homes in Ventura County
KCLU provided key on-scene live coverage of the critical first two days of the fire.
KCLU provided live, on scene coverage of a wildfire which threatened tens of thousands of homes in Ventura County. Our first priority was getting information out to listeners.
I provided coverage from the field, while our anchors filed in the blanks on evacuations. We aired more than 30 live reports during a two day period, until the danger to the community eased. We were on the front lines with firefighters, even getting hit with a water drop at one point.