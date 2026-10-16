With new show 'VisionQuest,' can Disney get viewers to care about Marvel again?

“VisionQuest” is a show about a reluctant superhero and his family of sentient artificial intelligences. Timely and approachable as the AI angle might be, the series otherwise depends on audience familiarity with dozens of hours of Marvel shows and movies.

Host Peter O’Dowd discusses “VisionQuest” and whether Disney’s storytelling strategy is paying off with NPR critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR