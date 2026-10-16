Man arrested after string of arson fires in Santa Barbara

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on arson charges following a series of brush fires in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Police say they've arrested a man on arson charges after a string of brush fires in the city.

Santa Barbara firefighters responded to a small brush fire Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Modoc Street. It was quickly extinguished. But first responders then noticed similar small fires on the 2500 and the 3500 blocks of Modoc Street. They were also stopped before they could cause damage.

During the response to the third fire, authorities questioned Calletano Bedolla-Bibiano, who admitted starting the fires. They also linked him to four small brush fires on the 3600 block of State Street last week. The 43-year-old man was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on arson charges.