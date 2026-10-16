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California Coast News

Man arrested after string of arson fires in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 16, 2026 at 1:51 PM PDT
Santa Barbara Police Department

Santa Barbara Police detectives say they've linked Calletano Bedolla-Bibiano to seven brush fires that occurred in the city this month.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on arson charges following a series of brush fires in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Police say they've arrested a man on arson charges after a string of brush fires in the city.

Santa Barbara firefighters responded to a small brush fire Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Modoc Street. It was quickly extinguished. But first responders then noticed similar small fires on the 2500 and the 3500 blocks of Modoc Street. They were also stopped before they could cause damage.

During the response to the third fire, authorities questioned Calletano Bedolla-Bibiano, who admitted starting the fires. They also linked him to four small brush fires on the 3600 block of State Street last week. The 43-year-old man was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on arson charges.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsarson firecity of santa barbarabrush fires
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco