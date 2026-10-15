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California Coast News

Wildfire burning in Los Angeles County visible in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 15, 2026 at 5:54 PM PDT
A brushfire burning in Los Angeles CountyThursday evening is putting up smoke visible in the Conejo Valley.
ALERT Camera Network
A brushfire burning in Los Angeles CountyThursday evening is putting up smoke visible in the Conejo Valley.

Ventura County officials say as of now there is no threat to Ventura County residents from what's being called the Bryson Incident.

A fast moving brush fire is burning in the Santa Monica Mountains south of Ventura County, putting up smoke visible in the Conejo Valley.

What being called the Bryson Incident is burning near Encinal Canyon Road and Mulholland Road in Los Angeles County.

While smoke is visible in parts of Ventura County, officials say it doesn't currently pose a threat to homes in the county. The wind has been pushing the fire south, towards the coast.

The blaze was reported at about 4:40 Thursday afternoon. There are no homes reported to be in the isolated mountain area where the fire is burning. Firefighters are using air tankers to battle the blaze.

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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsmalibusanta montica mountains
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco