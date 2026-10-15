Wildfire burning in Los Angeles County visible in Ventura County

A fast moving brush fire is burning in the Santa Monica Mountains south of Ventura County, putting up smoke visible in the Conejo Valley.

What being called the Bryson Incident is burning near Encinal Canyon Road and Mulholland Road in Los Angeles County.

While smoke is visible in parts of Ventura County, officials say it doesn't currently pose a threat to homes in the county. The wind has been pushing the fire south, towards the coast.

The blaze was reported at about 4:40 Thursday afternoon. There are no homes reported to be in the isolated mountain area where the fire is burning. Firefighters are using air tankers to battle the blaze.