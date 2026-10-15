New music education center is being built in downtown Santa Barbara

Work officially begins this week on a nearly 20,000-square-foot music education center in downtown Santa Barbara. The Muse will be a center for music education and community performances.

The Music Academy of the West is building the project, expanding its decades-old Montecito campus.

The center will be created in an existing three-story building at the corner of State and Canon Perdido Streets in downtown Santa Barbara.

Music Academy of the West The Music Academy of the West's new downtown Santa Barbara education center will feature a public performance space.

Plans call for a performance and rehearsal hall which can accommodate about 200 people, eight teaching studios, four practice rooms, a recording studio, and a rooftop event space.

The project is expected to cost about $55 million, with a planned opening in 2028.