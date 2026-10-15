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California Coast News

New music education center is being built in downtown Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 15, 2026 at 9:56 AM PDT
An artist's redering of the Music Academy of the West's planned new music education center in downtown Santa Barbara. An existing building at State and Canon Perdido Strees will be remodeled for the center, with an estimated price tage of $55 million.
Music Academy of the West
An artist's redering of the Music Academy of the West's planned new music education center in downtown Santa Barbara. An existing building at State and Canon Perdido Strees will be remodeled for the center, with an estimated price tage of $55 million.

The 20,000-square-foot complex is being called 'The Muse' and will feature a 200-seat performance space and recording studio.

Work officially begins this week on a nearly 20,000-square-foot music education center in downtown Santa Barbara. The Muse will be a center for music education and community performances.

The Music Academy of the West is building the project, expanding its decades-old Montecito campus.

The center will be created in an existing three-story building at the corner of State and Canon Perdido Streets in downtown Santa Barbara.

The Music Academy of the West's new downtown Santa Barbara education center will feature a public performance space.
Music Academy of the West
The Music Academy of the West's new downtown Santa Barbara education center will feature a public performance space.

Plans call for a performance and rehearsal hall which can accommodate about 200 people, eight teaching studios, four practice rooms, a recording studio, and a rooftop event space.

The project is expected to cost about $55 million, with a planned opening in 2028.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsdowntown santa barbaramusic academy of the west
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco