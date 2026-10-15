New music education center is being built in downtown Santa Barbara
The 20,000-square-foot complex is being called 'The Muse' and will feature a 200-seat performance space and recording studio.
Work officially begins this week on a nearly 20,000-square-foot music education center in downtown Santa Barbara. The Muse will be a center for music education and community performances.
The Music Academy of the West is building the project, expanding its decades-old Montecito campus.
The center will be created in an existing three-story building at the corner of State and Canon Perdido Streets in downtown Santa Barbara.
Plans call for a performance and rehearsal hall which can accommodate about 200 people, eight teaching studios, four practice rooms, a recording studio, and a rooftop event space.
The project is expected to cost about $55 million, with a planned opening in 2028.