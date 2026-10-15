Four LA men arrested on charges of stealing diesel fuel in Ventura County

Ventura County Sheriff’s officials have arrested four Los Angeles men after a nearly month-long investigation into the theft of diesel fuel from a commercial truck storage yard in Oxnard.

Surveillance video showed two vehicles arriving after the yard closed, with one acting as a scout and a team in a van siphoning gas from a truck. Investigators used license plate readers to identify the truck and link it to similar recent fuel thefts.

Police arrested the suspects last Tuesday in Thousand Oaks after they siphoned diesel fuel from a parked truck.