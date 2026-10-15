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California Coast News

Four LA men arrested on charges of stealing diesel fuel in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 15, 2026 at 4:09 PM PDT
Ventura County Sheriff's detectives say a crew used a spotter vehicle and a van equipped with large tanks and pumps to steal diesel fuel in Ventura
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
Detectives say a Los Angeles crew used a spotter vehicle and a van equipped with large tanks and pumps to steal diesel fuel in Ventura County.

The rising cost of diesel fuel has made it an attractive target.

Ventura County Sheriff’s officials have arrested four Los Angeles men after a nearly month-long investigation into the theft of diesel fuel from a commercial truck storage yard in Oxnard.

Surveillance video showed two vehicles arriving after the yard closed, with one acting as a scout and a team in a van siphoning gas from a truck. Investigators used license plate readers to identify the truck and link it to similar recent fuel thefts.

Police arrested the suspects last Tuesday in Thousand Oaks after they siphoned diesel fuel from a parked truck.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco