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Ventura County investigators identify human remains found near Ojai 36 years ago

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 14, 2026 at 1:02 PM PDT
Advanced DNA testing has identified human remains found near OJai in July of 1990 as those of Patricia Diana Hunt Fielding, from Taft, California. Despite the identification, little is known about her or what led to her death.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
Advanced DNA testing has identified human remains found near Ojai in July of 1990 as those of Patricia Diana Hunt Fielding, from Taft, California. Despite the identification, little is known about her or what led to her death.

DNA testing identified her as Patricia Diana Hunt Fielding, a 57-year-old mother of four from Kern County.

Investigators have determined that human remains found near Ojai in 1990 are those of Patricia Diana Hunt Fielding, from Taft, California. The 57-year-old woman was a mother of four.

The identification came after the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office submitted DNA from the remains for new advanced testing.

Fielding's remains were found in July of 1990 near Highway 33 and Creek Road. At the time, the medical examiner could only determine that it was a woman between 30 and 60 years old. They didn't find the cause of her death.

Despite the identification, little is known about Fielding's life and death. Investigators hope releasing her name and photograph will lead to more information about her.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco