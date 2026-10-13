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California Coast News

Predicted Santa Ana winds triggering Red Flag Warnings for wildfire danger in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 13, 2026 at 4:29 PM PDT
One of the homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire in Camarillo December 6.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire in Camarillo December 6.

The strongest gusts will be on Thursday and Friday. Heat and fire concerns could lead to rolling power blackouts.

Moderate-to-strong Santa Ana winds are forecast for Thursday and Friday, increasing the risk of dangerous wildfires in the Tri-Counties. Gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are possible in some mountain areas.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Ventura and Los Angeles County mountain, valley, and inland areas from 6 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County mountains will have fire weather advisories on Friday.

Heat and fire concerns could lead to rolling power blackouts.

More than 40,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County have been notified that precautionary shutdowns could affect them.

Outages are also possible in eastern Santa Barbara County and northern and eastern San Luis Obispo County.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newssanta ana windpsps
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco