Predicted Santa Ana winds triggering Red Flag Warnings for wildfire danger in the Tri-Counties

Moderate-to-strong Santa Ana winds are forecast for Thursday and Friday, increasing the risk of dangerous wildfires in the Tri-Counties. Gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are possible in some mountain areas.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Ventura and Los Angeles County mountain, valley, and inland areas from 6 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County mountains will have fire weather advisories on Friday.

Heat and fire concerns could lead to rolling power blackouts.

More than 40,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County have been notified that precautionary shutdowns could affect them.

Outages are also possible in eastern Santa Barbara County and northern and eastern San Luis Obispo County.