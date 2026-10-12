Two Ventura County colleges announce new complementary degree programs in cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is a growing concern in America, and two Ventura Colleges are stepping up to meet the demand for experts by offering new degrees.

Moorpark College and Cal State Channel Islands will launch the new programs in 2027, with the degrees designed to complement one another.

Moorpark College will offer a Bachelor of Science in Applied Cyberdefense and Network Operations. The program will provide intensive, hands-on technical training.

Cal State Channel Islands will offer a Bachelor of Science in Business with a Cybersecurity Management Emphasis degree. It will focus on leadership, policy, and organizational skills.

Campus officials say the degrees will give students a chance to earn degrees without leaving the region in a field with high demand for workers.