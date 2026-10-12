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Two Ventura County colleges announce new complementary degree programs in cybersecurity

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 12, 2026 at 2:00 PM PDT
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Cal State Channel Islands and Moorpark College will begin offering the new degrees in 2027. Demand for cybersecurity experts is high.

Cybersecurity is a growing concern in America, and two Ventura Colleges are stepping up to meet the demand for experts by offering new degrees.

Moorpark College and Cal State Channel Islands will launch the new programs in 2027, with the degrees designed to complement one another.

Moorpark College will offer a Bachelor of Science in Applied Cyberdefense and Network Operations. The program will provide intensive, hands-on technical training.

Cal State Channel Islands will offer a Bachelor of Science in Business with a Cybersecurity Management Emphasis degree. It will focus on leadership, policy, and organizational skills.

Campus officials say the degrees will give students a chance to earn degrees without leaving the region in a field with high demand for workers.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsmoorpark collegecal state channel islandscybersecurity
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco