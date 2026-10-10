Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run collision in Santa Barbara

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver responsible for a collision in Santa Barbara which left a woman dead.

Investigators think it was the same driver that police tried to stop minutes earlier for reckless driving. At around 10 p.m. Friday an officer saw a speeding car on the 300 block of West Carrillo Street. The officer tried to stop the car, but it sped away. Out of concern for pedestrians and other vehicle, police discontinued the chase.

But, a few minutes later officers were flagged down after a woman was hit by a car at the Highway 101-Mission Street interchange. The driver fled the scene, but investigators think it was the same person responsible for the earlier pursuit. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Her name hasn't been released.