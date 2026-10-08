PG&E announces plan to reduce wildfire danger in Santa Barbara and SLO counties, among others

PG&E proposes burying more than 5,000 miles of power lines over the next decade to reduce wildfire risk.

The plan calls for burying lines in more than 30 counties. It includes 90 miles of lines in San Luis Obispo County, and 80 in Santa Barbara County.

The effort would cost an estimated $11.4 billion. Company officials say they’ve moved 1,200 miles of power lines underground in the state since 2021.

High winds have accidentally triggered several major California wildfires from power lines in recent years.