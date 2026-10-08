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California Coast News

PG&E announces plan to reduce wildfire danger in Santa Barbara and SLO counties, among others

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 8, 2026 at 3:14 PM PDT
PG&E

The company wants to bury more than 5,000 miles of power lines.

PG&E proposes burying more than 5,000 miles of power lines over the next decade to reduce wildfire risk.

The plan calls for burying lines in more than 30 counties. It includes 90 miles of lines in San Luis Obispo County, and 80 in Santa Barbara County.

The effort would cost an estimated $11.4 billion. Company officials say they’ve moved 1,200 miles of power lines underground in the state since 2021.

High winds have accidentally triggered several major California wildfires from power lines in recent years.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newswildfirespower lines
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco