Arrest made in connection with a string of mail thefts in the Conejo Valley

Ventura County Sheriff’s officials have made an arrest in connection with a three-month series of mail thefts in the Conejo Valley.

Authorities received more than 15 reports of thefts from homes in the Thousand Oaks area from July through September.

They used surveillance video and an automated license plate reader system to identify a vehicle connected with the crimes. This week, they arrested Rusty Sellner of Newbury Park on more than a dozen charges ranging from mail theft to identity theft.