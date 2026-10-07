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California Coast News

Arrest made in connection with a string of mail thefts in the Conejo Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 7, 2026 at 5:08 PM PDT
Alexander Grey
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Unsplash

Detectives say they've linked a Newbury Park man to more than 15 mail thefts in three months.

Ventura County Sheriff’s officials have made an arrest in connection with a three-month series of mail thefts in the Conejo Valley.

Authorities received more than 15 reports of thefts from homes in the Thousand Oaks area from July through September.

They used surveillance video and an automated license plate reader system to identify a vehicle connected with the crimes. This week, they arrested Rusty Sellner of Newbury Park on more than a dozen charges ranging from mail theft to identity theft.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsmail theftsmail fraud
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco