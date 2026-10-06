Santa Barbara County jail inmate dies at a nursing home facility

A 79-year-old Santa Barbara County jail inmate who was still in custody died at a nursing facility.

Ernest Lattimer was arrested in January on multiple child molestation charges. Investigators believe the Santa Maria man was responsible for a series of crimes involving minors over a 15-year period at an in-home child care facility.

He had been housed at the North Branch Jail in Santa Maria. Because of multiple medical issues, Lattimer was transferred to a hospital in July. He was in a skilled nursing facility when he died.

The coroner’s office is investigating the death.