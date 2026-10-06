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California Coast News

Santa Barbara County jail inmate dies at a nursing home facility

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 6, 2026 at 10:25 AM PDT
A close-up view of jail cell bars with fencing.
Syarafina Yusof
/
Unsplash

The 79-year-old man had been arrested in January on multiple child molestation counts.

A 79-year-old Santa Barbara County jail inmate who was still in custody died at a nursing facility.

Ernest Lattimer was arrested in January on multiple child molestation charges. Investigators believe the Santa Maria man was responsible for a series of crimes involving minors over a 15-year period at an in-home child care facility.

He had been housed at the North Branch Jail in Santa Maria. Because of multiple medical issues, Lattimer was transferred to a hospital in July. He was in a skilled nursing facility when he died.

The coroner’s office is investigating the death.
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california coast newscal coast newssanta mariainmate death
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco