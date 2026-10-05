Santa Barbara housing officials say the federal government is underestimating local rents

A federal study shows apartment rental costs have dropped in Santa Barbara County. But local housing officials say that’s not the case and are asking for the public’s help to prove it. They say the mistake could take away critical federal rental assistance money to those who need help.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reports the drop in home rental costs in the county.

"The fair market rents that they published for this year decreased by about two percentage points across all bedroom sizes," said Rob Fredericks, who is Executive Director and CEO of the City of Santa Barbara’s Housing Authority . "It doesn't make sense to us."

He added that the rental data is critical. It determines how much federal money the region will get to help seniors, people with disabilities, and others with limited income with housing assistance.

"It makes no sense to me whatsoever. I don't know what world they are living in," said Fredericks. He said the numbers don't reflect current rental prices in Santa Barbara County.

County and city authorities have mailed out surveys to renters and rental property owners. They're asking people to fill them out so they can gather information to convince the federal government to correct its rental data.