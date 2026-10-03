Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Kyle MacLachlan; Inside a global cyber scam

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Kyle MacLachlan says he was David Lynch's "submersible" into dark places: MacLachlan was 23 when he auditioned for Lynch's adaptation of Dune. The two would go on to work together on the cult classics Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks. MacLachlan's new memoir is Fictional Selves.

I didn't think Pachinko could be topped. Then I read American Hagwon: Min Jin Lee's new novel is the third in a planned four-novel series about the Korean diaspora. Nearly 10 years in the making, this sweeping-but-intimate 600+ page book is overwhelming — in a good way.

Inside a "modern slavery situation" where cyber scammers are victims themselves: Wired's Andy Greenberg explains how a cybercrime operation in Southeast Asia trapped computer engineers into defrauding victims of billions of dollars. Plus, he discusses the scam involving Fresh Air.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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