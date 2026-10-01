Section of Central Coast highway dedicated to late movie star James Dean

A section of a remote highway on the Central Coast has been dedicated to a movie star who died there in a traffic accident in the 1950s.

The new James Dean Memorial Highway is four miles of Highway 46 northeast of San Luis Obispo.

Caltrans, CHP, local elected leaders, and representatives of the James Dean estate gathered at the site Wednesday night to celebrate the designation.

Dean died in September 1955 when a car pulled out in front of his sports car at the intersection of Highways 46 and 41.

He was just 24 at the time.

Two of his most famous movies,

Rebel Without a Cause and Giant , were released after his death.

The ceremony also celebrated the completion of an interchange replacing the intersection where the crash occurred. It was the scene of numerous accidents over the years.