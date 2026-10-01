Extended heat wave is expected to impact the Tri-Counties

A long-lasting heat wave is forecasted for the Tri-Counties.

The heat could be extreme for parts of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties well into next week. A high-pressure ridge is building over the eastern Pacific and the West Coast.

The heat wave will start Friday in Ventura County, but it could hit Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties on Saturday. Temperatures could range from around 90 on the coast to 105 inland.

The heat wave is expected to peak on Saturday, but National Weather Service meteorologists say that's deceiving. Very little cooling is expected as we move into next week.

An extreme heat warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Thursday (10/8) for most of Ventura County and parts of Santa Barbara County. A heat advisory is in effect for the rest of the region tomorrow through next Thursday.

The heat is expected to increase wildfire danger in the region, but there are no Red Flag Warnings in the forecast so far.