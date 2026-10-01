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California Coast News

Extended heat wave is expected to impact the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 1, 2026 at 4:44 PM PDT
Luis Graterol
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Unsplash

Temperatures could range from the 90s in coastal areas to 105 inland.

A long-lasting heat wave is forecasted for the Tri-Counties.

The heat could be extreme for parts of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties well into next week. A high-pressure ridge is building over the eastern Pacific and the West Coast.

The heat wave will start Friday in Ventura County, but it could hit Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties on Saturday. Temperatures could range from around 90 on the coast to 105 inland.

The heat wave is expected to peak on Saturday, but National Weather Service meteorologists say that's deceiving. Very little cooling is expected as we move into next week.

An extreme heat warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Thursday (10/8) for most of Ventura County and parts of Santa Barbara County. A heat advisory is in effect for the rest of the region tomorrow through next Thursday.

The heat is expected to increase wildfire danger in the region, but there are no Red Flag Warnings in the forecast so far.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsextreme heatHeat Wavehigh temperatures
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco