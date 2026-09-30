10 arrested following string of catalytic converter thefts in Ventura County

A Ventura County task force arrested 10 people after a months-long investigation into a string of catalytic converter thefts.

Starting in April, law enforcement agencies noticed an uptick in stolen smog control devices from vehicles in the county. The converters contain precious metals which can be sold for hundreds of dollars.

The Ventura County task force investigated the thefts and identified a group of Los Angeles County men as suspects. Investigators say the men traveled to Ventura County to target vehicles and would then sell the stolen material from the converters in LA County.

The task force searched multiple locations and recovered multiple stolen items.