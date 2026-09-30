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California Coast News

10 arrested following string of catalytic converter thefts in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 30, 2026 at 4:16 PM PDT
Thieves target catalytic converters from vehicles because they contain precious metals which can be resold to scrap dealers.
Engin Akyurt
/
Unsplash
Thieves target catalytic converters for precious metals to resell to scrap dealers.

Investigators say those arrested are Los Angeles County men who would travel to Ventura County to steal the converters.

A Ventura County task force arrested 10 people after a months-long investigation into a string of catalytic converter thefts.

Starting in April, law enforcement agencies noticed an uptick in stolen smog control devices from vehicles in the county. The converters contain precious metals which can be sold for hundreds of dollars.

The Ventura County task force investigated the thefts and identified a group of Los Angeles County men as suspects. Investigators say the men traveled to Ventura County to target vehicles and would then sell the stolen material from the converters in LA County.

The task force searched multiple locations and recovered multiple stolen items.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscatalytic convertersauto thefts
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco