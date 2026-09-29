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Simi Valley parents charged after their infant daughter dies from fentanyl exposure

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 29, 2026 at 4:20 PM PDT
Simi Valley Police Department

The father has been charged with second-degree murder charge and the mother with child abuse.

The parents of a Ventura County infant are facing criminal charges after prosecutors say the 11-month-old died from fentanyl exposure.

First responders were called to a Simi Valley home last December by reports of an unresponsive child. Ariya Salas was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy showed that she died as a result of fentanyl intoxication.

The child had been left in the care of her father, George Salas. The infant’s mother had gone to work. Prosecutors say he had a history of fentanyl use.

Simi Valley Police say they recovered fentanyl and drug paraphernalia from the room where Ariya was found.

Salas has been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse, and various drug offenses. The girl’s mother, Karina Lucia Yanes, was charged with felony child abuse. They haven’t entered pleas to the charges yet.

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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco