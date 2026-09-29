Simi Valley parents charged after their infant daughter dies from fentanyl exposure

The parents of a Ventura County infant are facing criminal charges after prosecutors say the 11-month-old died from fentanyl exposure.

First responders were called to a Simi Valley home last December by reports of an unresponsive child. Ariya Salas was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy showed that she died as a result of fentanyl intoxication.

The child had been left in the care of her father, George Salas. The infant’s mother had gone to work. Prosecutors say he had a history of fentanyl use.

Simi Valley Police say they recovered fentanyl and drug paraphernalia from the room where Ariya was found.

Salas has been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse, and various drug offenses. The girl’s mother, Karina Lucia Yanes, was charged with felony child abuse. They haven’t entered pleas to the charges yet.