Section of Highway 192 to close in Carpinteria for a water pipeline project

Highway 192 will be shut down overnight for one day this week to allow work on a water project.

The road will be closed from Highway 150 in Carpinteria to Shepard Mesa Road from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Residents will still have access.

Crews are installing a new water line to connect the Casitas Municipal Water District and the Carpinteria Valley Water District. The upgrade will allow the two districts to share water.

The Casitas District will be able to access its State Water Project allocation, with water coming through Santa Barbara County.