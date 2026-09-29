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California Coast News

Section of Highway 192 to close in Carpinteria for a water pipeline project

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 29, 2026 at 2:51 PM PDT
Caltrans

The 24-hour closure starts Wednesday morning.

Highway 192 will be shut down overnight for one day this week to allow work on a water project.

The road will be closed from Highway 150 in Carpinteria to Shepard Mesa Road from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Residents will still have access.

Crews are installing a new water line to connect the Casitas Municipal Water District and the Carpinteria Valley Water District. The upgrade will allow the two districts to share water.

The Casitas District will be able to access its State Water Project allocation, with water coming through Santa Barbara County.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newswater pipelinecarpinteriacasitas municipal water districthighway 192
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco