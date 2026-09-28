Santa Barbara County is hosting a virtual meeting to talk about El Niño preparedness
The event will feature everything from the latest El Nino predictions to information about how you can prepare for potentially heavy rainfall.
Santa Barbara County is holding a virtual meeting Thursday evening to talk about El Niño preparedness. The public is invited to attend.
The meeting will include a briefing from a National Weather Service warning-coordination meteorologist, as well as public works and emergency services officials.
The virtual meeting is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.