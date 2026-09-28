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California Coast News

Santa Barbara County is hosting a virtual meeting to talk about El Niño preparedness

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 28, 2026 at 3:10 PM PDT
Flooding during the January, 2018 Montecito debris flow.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Flooding during the January, 2018 Montecito debris flow.

The event will feature everything from the latest El Nino predictions to information about how you can prepare for potentially heavy rainfall.

Santa Barbara County is holding a virtual meeting Thursday evening to talk about El Niño preparedness. The public is invited to attend.

The meeting will include a briefing from a National Weather Service warning-coordination meteorologist, as well as public works and emergency services officials.

The virtual meeting is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsEl Niñofloodsflooding preparedness
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco