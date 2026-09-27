Ventura County firefighter seriously injured after being hit by car at scene of traffic accident

A Ventura County firefighter was seriously injured while working at the scene of a traffic accident in Simi Valley.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 118 at Tapo Canyon Road.

Firefighters and CHP officers were at the scene of an earlier accident on the 118 when a car smashed through a road block, hitting the fire truck and a firefighter. There’s no word on the condition of the injured firefighter.

CHP officers say they arrested the driver of the car on a DUI charge.