Ventura County firefighter seriously injured after being hit by car at scene of traffic accident
The crash happened early Sunday morning on Highway 118 in Simi Valley.
A Ventura County firefighter was seriously injured while working at the scene of a traffic accident in Simi Valley.
It happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 118 at Tapo Canyon Road.
Firefighters and CHP officers were at the scene of an earlier accident on the 118 when a car smashed through a road block, hitting the fire truck and a firefighter. There’s no word on the condition of the injured firefighter.
CHP officers say they arrested the driver of the car on a DUI charge.