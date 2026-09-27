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California Coast News

Ventura County firefighter seriously injured after being hit by car at scene of traffic accident

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 27, 2026 at 9:22 PM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

The crash happened early Sunday morning on Highway 118 in Simi Valley.

A Ventura County firefighter was seriously injured while working at the scene of a traffic accident in Simi Valley.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 118 at Tapo Canyon Road.

Firefighters and CHP officers were at the scene of an earlier accident on the 118 when a car smashed through a road block, hitting the fire truck and a firefighter. There’s no word on the condition of the injured firefighter.

CHP officers say they arrested the driver of the car on a DUI charge.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsfirefightersimi valley crash
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco