Pilot rescued after military plane crashes off Central Coast
The pilot bailed out after the plane lost power. A Navy helicopter rescued him from the ocean.
A pilot on a training mission was rescued after a military aircraft crashed off the coast of Morro Bay Tuesday night.
He issued an emergency call, saying he'd lost thrust before bailing out of the single-engine, British-made Hawker Hunter fighter.
A Navy helicopter rescued the pilot, who was taken to a Fresno hospital for treatment.
Hawker Hunters are routinely used for training drills, often to simulate enemy aircraft. The plane that crashed was owned by a military contractor, Air Tactical Advantage Company, and was flying out of Naval Base Ventura County.