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California Coast News

Pilot rescued after military plane crashes off Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 24, 2026 at 5:49 PM PDT
A Navy helicopter crew rescued a pilot after his plane lost power, and crashed during a training mission off the Central Coast
U.S. Navy Photo
A Navy helicopter crew rescued a pilot after his plane lost power, and crashed during a training mission off the Central Coast

The pilot bailed out after the plane lost power. A Navy helicopter rescued him from the ocean.

A pilot on a training mission was rescued after a military aircraft crashed off the coast of Morro Bay Tuesday night.

He issued an emergency call, saying he'd lost thrust before bailing out of the single-engine, British-made Hawker Hunter fighter.

A Navy helicopter rescued the pilot, who was taken to a Fresno hospital for treatment.

Hawker Hunters are routinely used for training drills, often to simulate enemy aircraft. The plane that crashed was owned by a military contractor, Air Tactical Advantage Company, and was flying out of Naval Base Ventura County.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsplane crashmilitary plane crashmorro bay
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco