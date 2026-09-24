Pilot rescued after military plane crashes off Central Coast

A pilot on a training mission was rescued after a military aircraft crashed off the coast of Morro Bay Tuesday night.

He issued an emergency call, saying he'd lost thrust before bailing out of the single-engine, British-made Hawker Hunter fighter.

A Navy helicopter rescued the pilot, who was taken to a Fresno hospital for treatment.

Hawker Hunters are routinely used for training drills, often to simulate enemy aircraft. The plane that crashed was owned by a military contractor, Air Tactical Advantage Company, and was flying out of Naval Base Ventura County.