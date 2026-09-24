Navy veteran sentenced to prison for fraud scheme targeting Naval Base Ventura County

A Navy veteran has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his part in a scheme that defrauded a Naval Base Ventura County unit out of more than $9 million.

During part of his time in the Navy, Cory Taylor Wright worked for the Navy’s Mobile Utilities Support Equipment Division at the base. The unit supplied power systems, such as generators, for U.S. military operations around the world.

After leaving the Navy, Wright and another man still in the unit, Juan Carlos Aragon, formed a company focused on working with the Navy.

Prosecutors say Wright paid Aragon in kickbacks to get government contracts. The two submitted fake contract bids to undercut other bidders and secure the deal. They also submitted fraudulent invoices for work that wasn’t done.

Wright pleaded guilty to wire fraud, leading to the sentence. The Columbus, Georgia couple was also ordered to pay $9.1 million in restitution.

Aragon pleaded guilty in April to one count of bribery of a public official and was sentenced to a year in federal prison.