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California Coast News

John Malkovich to be honored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 24, 2026 at 1:07 PM PDT
John Malkovich will received the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 2027 Outstanding Performer of the Year Award.
Lucas Beck
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John Malkovich will received the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 2027 Outstanding Performer of the Year Award.

The actor, director, and producer will receive the festival's 'Outstanding Performer of the Year' award on February 12, as part of the 42nd annual festival.

Two-time Academy Award nominee John Malkovich will receive the Outstanding Performer of the Year award at the 2027 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

His career as an actor, director, and producer spans more than five decades. Malkovich recently won the Best Actor award at the Venice Film Festival for his role as a CIA agent in the upcoming movie Wild Horse Nine.

He starred in hit movies like In the Line of Fire, Con Air, and Empire of the Sun, along with the TV series Billions and The New Pope.

Malkovich will be honored February 12 at the Arlington Theater, as part of the 42nd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco