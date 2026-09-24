John Malkovich to be honored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Two-time Academy Award nominee John Malkovich will receive the Outstanding Performer of the Year award at the 2027 Santa Barbara International Film Festival .

His career as an actor, director, and producer spans more than five decades. Malkovich recently won the Best Actor award at the Venice Film Festival for his role as a CIA agent in the upcoming movie Wild Horse Nine.

He starred in hit movies like In the Line of Fire, Con Air, and Empire of the Sun, along with the TV series Billions and The New Pope.

Malkovich will be honored February 12 at the Arlington Theater, as part of the 42nd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.