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California Coast News

Family donates anearly 400-acre ranch to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 23, 2026 at 12:38 PM PDT
The Brughelli Ranch south of San Luis Obispo County Regional Aiport includes cropland, space for livestock, and a seven-acre reservoir.
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
The Brughelli Ranch south of San Luis Obispo County Regional Aiport includes cropland, space for livestock, and a seven-acre reservoir.

The Brughelli Ranch will provide Cal Poly agricultural students with a new place to gain hands-on experience.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo has received a significant addition to its agricultural programs.

The Brughelli family donated its nearly 400-acre ranch to the university. The Brughelli Ranch is south of the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. It’s a working ranch with cropland and livestock, plus a seven-acre reservoir.

The 150-year-old ranch will give Cal Poly students a chance to apply their classroom agriculture education in a real-world setting. It will also provide revenue to the university, as some of the land is rented to growers.

Cal Poly already owns more than 10,000 acres of ranchland, giving it the largest agricultural holdings of any university in California.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newscal polyagricultural cropscal poly san luis obispo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco