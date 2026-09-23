Family donates anearly 400-acre ranch to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo has received a significant addition to its agricultural programs.

The Brughelli family donated its nearly 400-acre ranch to the university. The Brughelli Ranch is south of the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. It’s a working ranch with cropland and livestock, plus a seven-acre reservoir.

The 150-year-old ranch will give Cal Poly students a chance to apply their classroom agriculture education in a real-world setting. It will also provide revenue to the university, as some of the land is rented to growers.

Cal Poly already owns more than 10,000 acres of ranchland, giving it the largest agricultural holdings of any university in California.