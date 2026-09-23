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California Coast News

Environmental groups file a new lawsuit over oil pipeline operations in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 23, 2026 at 1:13 PM PDT
Some of Sable Offshore Corporation's facilities in the mountains near El Capitan State Beach.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Some of Sable Offshore Corporation's facilities in the mountains near El Capitan State Beach.

The lawsuit argues that the state should regulate Sable Offshore Corporation's pipeline because it doesn't cross state lines.

A coalition of environmental groups filed a new lawsuit against the federal government over the operation of a Santa Barbara County oil pipeline.

Sable Offshore Corporation unsuccessfully sought state permits to restart the pipeline. When it failed, it turned to the U.S. government, arguing the system should be under federal jurisdiction. The feds agreed.

After more lawsuits stalled the restart, the federal government cited the Defense Production Act, which allows companies to bypass regulators during national emergencies. The pipeline restarted in March.

"The Environmental Defense Center and our clients just filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration's assertion of authority over Sable's pipelines," said Linda Krop with the Environmental Defense Center. "These are intrastate pipelines. They run from Santa Barbara County to Kern County, and it's important that they're under state oversight because we have stricter environmental laws, stricter pipeline safety laws."

Despite multiple lawsuits, the pipeline continues to operate. Sable reports it’s moving about 50,000 barrels of oil a day, with two of its three oil platforms off the Santa Barbara County coastline operational.

The same pipeline ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, causing a large oil spill. Environmental groups contend restarting the four-decade-old infrastructure sets the stage for another oil spill. Sable, meanwhile, argues it has gone above and beyond what's required for safety.
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california coast newscal coast newsenvironmental defense centeroil drillingoil development
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco