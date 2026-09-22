Santa Rosa Island to reopen for camping after wildfire

Camping will once again be allowed on one of the Channel Islands following a significant wildfire earlier this year.

The National Park Service will reopen Water Canyon Campground and some designated beach camping areas on Santa Rosa Island on October 14. Parts of the island reopened for day use in July, but it’s been closed for camping until now.

The Santa Rosa Island Fire burned nearly 19,000 acres between May 15 and June 4. U.S. Coast Guard officials said a flare fired by a stranded boater triggered the blaze.

The park service has been working with conservation groups to stabilize hillsides damaged by the fire. It decimated the island’s rare Torrey pine population, with experts saying as many as 80% of the trees could die from fire damage.