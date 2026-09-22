NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Santa Rosa Island to reopen for camping after wildfire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 22, 2026 at 4:04 PM PDT
The hills around the Water Canyon Campground on Santa Rosa Island burned, but firefighters were able to save the campground. It's set to reopen October 14.
Ana Cholo
/
National Park Service
The hills around the Water Canyon Campground on Santa Rosa Island burned, but firefighters saved the campground. It's set to reopen on October 14.

Nearly 19,000 acres of land burned on the island in May and June.

Camping will once again be allowed on one of the Channel Islands following a significant wildfire earlier this year.

The National Park Service will reopen Water Canyon Campground and some designated beach camping areas on Santa Rosa Island on October 14. Parts of the island reopened for day use in July, but it’s been closed for camping until now.

The Santa Rosa Island Fire burned nearly 19,000 acres between May 15 and June 4. U.S. Coast Guard officials said a flare fired by a stranded boater triggered the blaze.

The park service has been working with conservation groups to stabilize hillsides damaged by the fire. It decimated the island’s rare Torrey pine population, with experts saying as many as 80% of the trees could die from fire damage.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssanta rosa islandChannel Islands National Park
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco