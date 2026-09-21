Work on a Conejo Valley wildlife crossing will disrupt Highway 101 traffic

Late-night and early-morning travelers between Ventura and Los Angeles Counties could experience delays this week as a result of work on what will be the world’s largest wildlife crossing.

Crews will add lane stripes to the 101 between Liberty Canyon and Chesebro Road in Agoura Hills.

The work will take place from 7 p.m. until around 6 a.m. nightly, Monday through Thursday. Up to three lanes in each direction could be closed during the overnight hours.

The overcrossing project is nearly complete. The structure over the freeway is in place, and crews are now building connectors between the crossing and the hillsides on both sides.

The crossing will provide mountain lions and other wildlife with a safe passage over the freeway. Plans call for it to open in December.