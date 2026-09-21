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California Coast News

Work on a Conejo Valley wildlife crossing will disrupt Highway 101 traffic

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 21, 2026 at 10:27 AM PDT
A view of the 101 Freeway from underneath the wildlife crossing in Agoura Hills.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A view of the 101 Freeway from underneath the wildlife crossing in Agoura Hills.

Up to three lanes of each direction of Highway 101 in Agoura Hills could be closed for work during the overnight hours this week.

Late-night and early-morning travelers between Ventura and Los Angeles Counties could experience delays this week as a result of work on what will be the world’s largest wildlife crossing.

Crews will add lane stripes to the 101 between Liberty Canyon and Chesebro Road in Agoura Hills.
The work will take place from 7 p.m. until around 6 a.m. nightly, Monday through Thursday. Up to three lanes in each direction could be closed during the overnight hours.

The overcrossing project is nearly complete. The structure over the freeway is in place, and crews are now building connectors between the crossing and the hillsides on both sides.

The crossing will provide mountain lions and other wildlife with a safe passage over the freeway. Plans call for it to open in December.
Tags
california coast newshighway 101agoura hillswildlife crossing
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco