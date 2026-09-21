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California Coast News

Oxnard Fire Chief Alexander Hamilton announces his retirement

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 21, 2026 at 11:30 AM PDT
City of Oxnard

Hamilton will step down in November. Current Battalion Chief John Albin will be his replacement.

Oxnard Fire Chief Alexander Hamilton has announced he will retire this November, after 21 years with the department, and five years as its chief.

Among Hamilton's accomplishments, he helped create Oxnard’s EMS Corps program, which helps train the next generation of emergency personnel. Hamilton is also a big advocate of mental wellness and suicide prevention programs for first responders.

Oxnard officials have appointed Battalion Chief John Albin to replace Hamilton in November.

Albin has three decades of firefighting experience and has been with the department for 28 years. He helped lead the agency’s peer support program, which supports mental health and wellness efforts for public safety personnel. He's also part of the department's search and rescue team and commanded crews on the Maria and Mountain wildfires in Ventura County and the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco