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California Coast News

Man fatally shot by law enforcement after chase and confrontation on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 18, 2026 at 3:35 PM PDT
Dashcam video from a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's patrol unit of a man pointing what appeared to be a handgun at deputies. He was fatally shot by deputies moments later. It turned out to be a pellet gun.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Dashcam video from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shows a man pointing what appeared to be a handgun at deputies.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies say they shot the man after he pointed what turned out to be a pellet gun at them.

A vehicle chase on Highway 101 led to the fatal shooting of a suspect on the Central Coast.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s officials spotted the vehicle of a man wanted on a felony warrant in Paso Robles. As they approached the vehicle, the driver drove away, hitting a sheriff’s vehicle before leading authorities on a chase on Highway 101.

Deputies ended the pursuit out of safety concerns for other drivers. Soon after, the suspect's vehicle collided with another vehicle in Paso Robles.

Randall Kelly refused commands to exit the vehicle. Crisis negotiators tried to get him to surrender.

After about 20 minutes, he got out of the vehicle. Deputies say he pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them. They opened fire, killing the 44-year-old man. No one else was hurt.

The weapon turned out to be a pellet gun that looked like a snub-nosed revolver.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's detectives say this was the pellet gun which looked like a handgun which was pointed at deputies in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Paso Robles Thursday.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's detectives say this was the pellet gun which looked like a handgun which was pointed at deputies in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Paso Robles Thursday.

An investigation is underway into the incident. The man had a number of previous arrests, including for stalking and possession of a loaded firearm charges.

Authorities say family members told them he wanted to commit suicide at the hands of police.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsPASO ROBLESsan luis obispo county sheriff's deputiesofficer involved shooting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco