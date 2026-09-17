Three students charged for making online threats to a Ventura County school

Three high school students from Ventura face multiple charges after they allegedly threatened a high school in online videos.

The videos are part of a nationwide trend in which a cartoon character threatens schools and students. Ventura Police say the students at Buena High School were the target in this case.

Authorities identified two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old as suspects. All three were arrested on charges of making criminal threats and conspiracy to commit a crime. Two of the three were also charged with destruction of evidence.

Police say they don't believe there is an active threat to students or the school.