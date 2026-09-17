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Three students charged for making online threats to a Ventura County school

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 17, 2026 at 4:11 PM PDT
David Dickey has been selected as the City of Ventura's new Police Chief.
Ventura Police Department

No one was hurt. Ventura Police say the threats focused on some students at Buena High School.

Three high school students from Ventura face multiple charges after they allegedly threatened a high school in online videos.

The videos are part of a nationwide trend in which a cartoon character threatens schools and students. Ventura Police say the students at Buena High School were the target in this case.

Authorities identified two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old as suspects. All three were arrested on charges of making criminal threats and conspiracy to commit a crime. Two of the three were also charged with destruction of evidence.

Police say they don't believe there is an active threat to students or the school.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsbuena high schoolcity of venturaventura police
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco