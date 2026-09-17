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California Coast News

Hundreds of participants will race in Thousand Oaks to raise funds for cancer research and care

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 17, 2026 at 5:06 PM PDT
Participants in the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Conejo Valley.
American Cancer Society
Participants in the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Conejo Valley.

The American Cancer Society event's goal is $175,000.

Fighting cancer is the goal of an event in the Conejo Valley this weekend.

It’s a 12-hour relay with a 5K fun run and a car show, all intended to raise money to support the American Cancer Society's work.

Christy Warner is one of the participants. It's more than a cause for her. She’s a cancer survivor.

"A couple of years ago, I was told I had cancer. It was melanoma. I went in and said, 'You need to take a look,' and they took it off," said Warner.

Warner had to deal with two more recurrences, but is now cancer-free. Her parents and some members of her husband’s family have also had cancer. That’s why she’s involved with the Relay For Life of Conejo Valley.

"Everybody knows somebody that's been affected by cancer," said Warner.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, at California Lutheran University’s Memorial Field in Thousand Oaks. This year, the goal is to raise $175,000 to fight cancer.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newscancerAmerican Cancer Society
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco