Hundreds of participants will race in Thousand Oaks to raise funds for cancer research and care
The American Cancer Society event's goal is $175,000.
Fighting cancer is the goal of an event in the Conejo Valley this weekend.
It’s a 12-hour relay with a 5K fun run and a car show, all intended to raise money to support the American Cancer Society's work.
Christy Warner is one of the participants. It's more than a cause for her. She’s a cancer survivor.
"A couple of years ago, I was told I had cancer. It was melanoma. I went in and said, 'You need to take a look,' and they took it off," said Warner.
Warner had to deal with two more recurrences, but is now cancer-free. Her parents and some members of her husband’s family have also had cancer. That’s why she’s involved with the Relay For Life of Conejo Valley.
"Everybody knows somebody that's been affected by cancer," said Warner.
The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, at California Lutheran University’s Memorial Field in Thousand Oaks. This year, the goal is to raise $175,000 to fight cancer.