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California Coast News

Birds will soar through Pasadena on the 2027 Cal Poly Rose Parade float

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 17, 2026 at 11:42 AM PDT
An artist's rendering of the 2027 Cal Poly University's Rose Parade Float.
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Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly Pomona

'Soaring as One' is the theme of the float being jointly built by students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona.

Some giant birds will make their way through the streets of Pasadena on New Year’s Day, thanks to a float being built by the Cal Poly Universities.

The student teams at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona have picked Soaring As One as the theme for their 78th Rose Parade float. It will feature a Canada goose with a 16-foot wingspan, along with other birds like a mallard duck, a great blue heron, and a kiwi bird.

The float will include more than 40,000 flowers.

It’s the only student-designed and student-built float in the parade.

Students at the two Cal Poly campuses first built a float together in 1949 and have since won more than 60 awards in the parade.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newscal poly slorose parade
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco