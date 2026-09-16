Santa Barbara County jail inmate dies

Authorities are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man who was found unconscious in his cell at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.

A custody deputy found the man unresponsive on Monday during a routine check. Custody deputies and fire department personnel tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead about a half hour later.

His name hasn’t been released. He'd been in jail since August 3 on two felony and three misdemeanor counts, including a felony assault charge. He was being held in a single-person cell.