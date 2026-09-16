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California Coast News

Santa Barbara County jail inmate dies

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 16, 2026 at 5:01 PM PDT
A close-up view of jail cell bars with fencing.
Syarafina Yusof on Unsplash

An investigation is underway into the cause of death.

Authorities are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man who was found unconscious in his cell at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.

A custody deputy found the man unresponsive on Monday during a routine check. Custody deputies and fire department personnel tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead about a half hour later.

His name hasn’t been released. He'd been in jail since August 3 on two felony and three misdemeanor counts, including a felony assault charge. He was being held in a single-person cell.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsnorthern branch jail complexsanta barbara county jail
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco