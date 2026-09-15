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California Coast News

Man dies after standoff with Oxnard police

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 15, 2026 at 12:09 PM PDT
A police car drives along a city street.
Oxnard Police Department

The cause of death is a mystery. Officers didn't use force, or have physical contact with the man.

An autopsy is pending on a man who died after a standoff with police in Oxnard.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Hill Street Monday afternoon by reports of a man acting suspiciously. When they arrived, the man got into a vehicle that he didn't own. They allege he was armed with knives and didn’t cooperate with their demands to leave the vehicle.

Crisis negotiators were called in and talked to him for several hours. Eventually, authorities saw that he was unconscious. Officers performed CPR and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police maintain that they did not use force or have physical contact with the man until they started CPR on him.

The cause of death is currently unknown. His name hasn’t been released.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsdeathpolice standoffoxnard police
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco