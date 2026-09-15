Man dies after standoff with Oxnard police

An autopsy is pending on a man who died after a standoff with police in Oxnard.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Hill Street Monday afternoon by reports of a man acting suspiciously. When they arrived, the man got into a vehicle that he didn't own. They allege he was armed with knives and didn’t cooperate with their demands to leave the vehicle.

Crisis negotiators were called in and talked to him for several hours. Eventually, authorities saw that he was unconscious. Officers performed CPR and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police maintain that they did not use force or have physical contact with the man until they started CPR on him.

The cause of death is currently unknown. His name hasn’t been released.