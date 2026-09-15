Investigators say they've arrested a trio of mail thieves in Ventura County

Detectives say a trio of people used homemade devices to block security systems in some mailboxes at the Camarillo Post Office and to steal mail.

Investigators say the devices kept mail in part of the mailboxes. The mail thieves later returned to use a second device to fish out the mail.

Last month, postal workers noticed one of the homemade devices. A surveillance camera gave investigators a suspect and vehicle description.

This week, an automated license plate reader system notified sheriff’s deputies the vehicle was in the area.

The vehicle was stopped, and two men and a woman from Los Angeles were arrested. Deputies say a search turned up some of the homemade mail theft devices, stolen mail, stolen checks, as well as some burglary tools.