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Investigators say they've arrested a trio of mail thieves in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 15, 2026 at 5:20 PM PDT
Alexander Grey
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Detectives say they used improvised devices to fish mail out of mailboxes at the Camarillo Post Office.

Detectives say a trio of people used homemade devices to block security systems in some mailboxes at the Camarillo Post Office and to steal mail.

Investigators say the devices kept mail in part of the mailboxes. The mail thieves later returned to use a second device to fish out the mail.

Last month, postal workers noticed one of the homemade devices. A surveillance camera gave investigators a suspect and vehicle description.

This week, an automated license plate reader system notified sheriff’s deputies the vehicle was in the area.
The vehicle was stopped, and two men and a woman from Los Angeles were arrested. Deputies say a search turned up some of the homemade mail theft devices, stolen mail, stolen checks, as well as some burglary tools.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsmail theftcamarillo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco